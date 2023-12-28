Jeff & Erica - Vaxxed Spike Brain Injuries 27Dec23

Major Confirmation Of How Spike Injuries To The Hippocampus And Brain Cause Mass Personality Changes And Memory Loss----Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan--Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!--Recorded on December 27, 2023, 2023--For more programs: www.rense.com
Audio from: https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_122723_hr2.mp3
200 pictures (16.25-seconds apiece): 109 news articles (past/present), 91 memes.
Note: First 6-pics are from Jim Stone's old website before it was shutdown in Iceland (stole all web info and the money he had paid in advance): voterig.com
- Jim says he's waiting for his website to disappear into oblivion as he is basically living on the street in Mexico.
