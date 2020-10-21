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Somewhere in time. The most important JFK Speech he ever gave you never heard
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75 views • October 21, 2020
This is Part 1 of 2. This is a rare video that was edited/butchered long ago for reasons I will go into. Consider this video the reference material for part 2.
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