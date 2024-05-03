Impending Revolution, Lies will Trigger Institutional Collapse w/ Christopher James









Christopher James returns to the program to discuss the planned chaos being subjected onto our countries. We discuss how TikTok has become a tool for the younger generation to learn truths not otherwise seen in the media and why this is the real reason they are aiming to ban the platform. He also shares how he has helped others safely to get out of the corporate system. Lastly we discuss why removing heavy metals and toxins from your body is critical for overall health. You can follow Christopher James at https://awarriorcalls.com/





