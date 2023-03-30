Sen. John Kennedy: Mayorkas must believe in open borders. Or he is unfit to manage a Chuck-E-Cheez.

If the Biden admin didn’t believe in open borders, this is what it would do to secure our country:
1. Institute a unilateral, safe third-country program
2. Enforce a Remain in Mexico policy
3. Deport asylum seekers who lose their claims
https://twitter.com/i/status/1641092438549839872
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.