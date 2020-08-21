MANDATORY VACCINES FOR UNIVERSITY OF CA? Peggy Hall

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University of California President Janet Napolitano (yes, you read that right) wants the FAMILIES of staff and students to get the flu vaccine. Problem is, she has ZERO authority to order that, so she stooped the common approach of trying to swindle the staff and students into compliance. Thank goodness here at THE HEALTHY AMERICAN we how to research and dig deeper and uncover yet more deception from another government public servant.
Thank YOU for fighting this tyranny! We need you on board as part of THE HEALTHY AMERICAN family!
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