RETARDOCRACY - AN EXIT STRATEGY FROM GENOCIDE IN GAZA WAS NEVER IN THE CARDS (SHARE)
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Remarque88


Mar 5, 2024


GLOBALISTS STILL CAN'T DANCE

Kamala Harris leaves broom closet - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13156107/kamala-harris-biden-leadership-ceasefire-gaza.html

Egypt Sells Out Palestinians for $10 Billion Loan Package

https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/egypt-sells-out-palestinians-for-10-billion-loan-package/

The Cradle - https://thecradle.co/articles-id/23572

Turkey Postures - https://en.globes.co.il/en/article-turkey-removes-israel-from-export-target-list-1001468384

TURKEY/ISRAEL STINKY BED-FELLOWS - https://oec.world/en/profile/bilateral-country/tur/partner/isr

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ca0qQsjz3EWS/

treasongenocidegazaexit strategykleptocracyremarque88

