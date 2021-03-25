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WHITE MAN BAD [2021-03-24] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
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141 views • March 25, 2021
WHITE MAN BAD [2021-03-24] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
Where some hear tragedy, others hear opportunity, and it didn’t take long for the woke mob to use the horrendous mass shooting that took place in Atlanta to push the continued narrative, “white man bad”. Before authorities confirmed a motive, the media already declared the actions of a lone, deranged gunman, as proof of systematic white supremacy, some going as far as stating that whiteness is a pandemic.
This is nothing new for the media, they have been pushing this narrative increasingly for years. What’s strange about this particular instance is after a full year of increased violence towards Asains the media only now has shown outrage. Why might that be you ask? That’s because a year is how long it took to find a case which fit the story the media wanted to tell.
The media doesn’t care about the Asain community or the suffering they endure, in fact they champion affirmative action which negatively impacts Asians the most. To the media, it’s not longer about good or bad, right or wrong, violence or peace, it's only about narrative.
Note: Never forget that ALL so called shootings and bombings in the USA are FALSE FLAG EVENTS, and MOST of those are FALSE FLAG HOAX EVENTS. If the Mainstream Media News is pushing something as News, you already know it is FAKE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Where some hear tragedy, others hear opportunity, and it didn’t take long for the woke mob to use the horrendous mass shooting that took place in Atlanta to push the continued narrative, “white man bad”. Before authorities confirmed a motive, the media already declared the actions of a lone, deranged gunman, as proof of systematic white supremacy, some going as far as stating that whiteness is a pandemic.
This is nothing new for the media, they have been pushing this narrative increasingly for years. What’s strange about this particular instance is after a full year of increased violence towards Asains the media only now has shown outrage. Why might that be you ask? That’s because a year is how long it took to find a case which fit the story the media wanted to tell.
The media doesn’t care about the Asain community or the suffering they endure, in fact they champion affirmative action which negatively impacts Asians the most. To the media, it’s not longer about good or bad, right or wrong, violence or peace, it's only about narrative.
Note: Never forget that ALL so called shootings and bombings in the USA are FALSE FLAG EVENTS, and MOST of those are FALSE FLAG HOAX EVENTS. If the Mainstream Media News is pushing something as News, you already know it is FAKE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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