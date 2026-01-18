To be a doer of the WORD is application of bible doctrine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #116; Pastor James was teaching the Jewish brethren to walk in true grace and application after salvation. Looking into 1Corinthians chapter 1, we see the Apostle Paul teaching on allowing God the Holy Spirit to guide us in the accuracy of the WORD. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!