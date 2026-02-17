“Yolka”: The Drone That Hunts on Its Own

The Moscow-made “Yolka” interceptor is a fully autonomous system that detects a target, locks on, and destroys it without operator input.

No piloting skills or lengthy training are needed — deploy, launch, and the system takes over. Built-in AI assesses the situation, identifies threats, and strikes at the optimal moment, removing human error in critical conditions.

Its key advantage is total independence from communication channels, making it highly resistant to electronic warfare. Where drones once had to be taken down with small arms or complex interception systems, “Yolka” offers a new, streamlined solution.

With production scaling up, it is set for mass deployment — an effective answer to modern NATO UAV threats.

Adding: Talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have concluded in Geneva after four and a half hours, according to RIA.

More talks are reportedly scheduled for tomorrow.