When Is Armageddon? (When Does Jesus Return the Last Time) 07/01/2026

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Can we really know when Jesus will return for the Last Time? Today Pastor Stan shares what he knows and what the Bible teaches us when Armageddon will take place and also shares some of the Prophecies given to Dumitru Dudman explaining these End-Times.
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00:00Intro
05:56What Will Happen
10:10When Did Jesus Die
13:05Flicker of Light
20:00America Falling Star
23:37Man Holding the Moon
27:59Stan’s Books