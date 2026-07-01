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When Is Armageddon? (When Does Jesus Return the Last Time) 07/01/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Can we really know when Jesus will return for the Last Time? Today Pastor Stan shares what he knows and what the Bible teaches us when Armageddon will take place and also shares some of the Prophecies given to Dumitru Dudman explaining these End-Times.

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Keywords
jesuswhenreturnsarmageddonprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

05:56What Will Happen

10:10When Did Jesus Die

13:05Flicker of Light

20:00America Falling Star

23:37Man Holding the Moon

27:59Stan’s Books

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