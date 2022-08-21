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Russian Ops in Ukraine Update (Aug. 20, 2022): US Sends Drones/Howitzers but Not Enough
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282 views • August 21, 2022

Update on Russian special military operations in Ukraine for August 20, 2022:

1. Russian forces continue incremental advances in the Donbass;
2. Ukraine’s Kherson offensive remains stalled;
3. The US is supplying Ukraine with additional HIMARS ammunition but not additional launchers;
4. The US is also sending smaller caliber (105mm) and thus shorter-range howitzers in small numbers to join dwindling numbers of 155mm M777s sent by the US earlier;
5. The US is sending ScanEagle drones similar to Russia’s Orlan-10, but only 15 of them vs hundreds of Russian drones;
6. Despite several successful sabotage operations in Crimea, Ukraine is unable to hit critical Russian targets in the numbers or on the scale Russia is hitting corresponding targets in Ukraine;
7. The US is sending 40 MRAPs and 50 HMMMVs to replace Ukraine’s destroyed armored vehicles;

References:

US Department of Defense - Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing AUG. 19, 2022:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3134558/senior-defense-official-holds-a-background-briefing/
NASA - Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS):
https://firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/map/#t:adv;d:2022-08-14;@37.1,47.8,8z
Washington Post - Crimea attacks point to Ukraine’s newest strategy, official says:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/08/17/ukraine-defense-minister-special-forces-new-strategy/
Al Jazeera - Ukrainian attacks in Crimea weaken Russia’s military capacity:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/18/ukrainian-attacks-in-crimea-weaken-russias-military-capacity
Alexander Mercouris - Putin, Shoigu Pitch Russia as Main Opponent of Globalisation:
https://youtu.be/DdOJmMOqDfQ

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Keywords
droneshowitzersukraine updaterussian opsaugust 20th 2022
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