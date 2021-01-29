© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Wakefield Explains mRNA
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
563 views • January 29, 2021
An excerpt from an interview by Chef Pete Evans and Dr. Wakefield, a brilliant scientist. I was introduced to Dr. Wakefield at the movie premier for Vaxxed few years ago. We shared a flight back to the UK in 2016. A man with a conscience, commitment to integrity, truth, serving humanity at all cost, including his reputation as a scientist. He has been under attack constantly, black balled by his peers, people with an agenda and he still choses to speak out to properly inform people.
Dr. Andrew Wakefield MB.BS., is an academic gastroenterologist. He received his medical degree from St. Mary’s Hospital Medical School, London in 1981. He qualified as Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in 1985 and trained as a gastrointestinal surgeon with a particular interest in inflammatory bowel disease. He was awarded a Wellcome Trust Traveling Fellowship to study small-intestinal transplantation in Toronto. He was made a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists in the U.K. in 2001. Wakefield has published over 140 original scientific papers, reviews, and book chapters.
He is now speaking out on the challenges we are going to face and consequences from this massive and irresponsible roll out.
- Tosh James
Advisor
Dr. Andrew Wakefield MB.BS., is an academic gastroenterologist. He received his medical degree from St. Mary’s Hospital Medical School, London in 1981. He qualified as Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in 1985 and trained as a gastrointestinal surgeon with a particular interest in inflammatory bowel disease. He was awarded a Wellcome Trust Traveling Fellowship to study small-intestinal transplantation in Toronto. He was made a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists in the U.K. in 2001. Wakefield has published over 140 original scientific papers, reviews, and book chapters.
He is now speaking out on the challenges we are going to face and consequences from this massive and irresponsible roll out.
- Tosh James
Advisor
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.