The Gates Foundation Showed Off "Vaccine" Patches At The WEF In Davos
Now if there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last few years: all the conspiracy theories are true.

So, naturally, the hirelings at the Gates Foundation went to the World Economic Forum last week in Davos to unveil their latest invention: the micro-needle patch.

For “easy vaccine delivery” of course.

