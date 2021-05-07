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Get tips on healthy living ! An interview with health blogger, Rebecca Huff
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Follow her 12 steps to superior health!
Have you been struggling with finding the perfect diet and not sure if keto is for you? Do you struggle with insomnia? In this interview, I brought in health blogger, Rebecca Huff to give us some great tips on healthy living! She is a writer with over 25 years of experience and the owner of several blogs! If you visit her blog, thatorganicmom.com, she has 12 steps toward superior health, which she feels are pivotal in improving your health and well-being.
In our discussion, we go through several of her steps! I get the lowdown on her thoughts about different diets for different bodies and why she emphasizes sleep so much on thatorganicmom.com! We also talk about waste reduction in the environment and her passion behind creating her blog, Wastefreetennessee. Lastly, we get the low down on her new blog, Naturally Rebecca, and her thoughts about the"nifty fifties".
More information about Rebecca
Rebecca is an advocate for clean eating and choosing organic when possible. Her motto is there is no moderate amount of a toxic substance, although she encourages others to baby-step their way to better health with her collection of recipes, remedies, longevity strategies, and articles about getting better sleep. Her goal and message are to inspire others to implement healthy habits for more energy, vitality, and a positive outlook on life. She co-founded a community, with the intent to assist one another with the belief that your input is extraordinarily important since none of us have it all figured out. Learning from one another, we can navigate the world we live in!
Healthologist Community
That community that she co-founded, happens to be our Healthologist Community! At the end of the interview, we talk about this group. Are you looking for an online community where you don't have to worry about suppression from social media? If you are, then you may want to consider joining our Healthologist Community!
For only $29.00 per year, you can join a community of people that are struggling with other health or emotional issues. In Healthologist, feel free to talk about innovative health research or post articles, without worrying about being suspended. It is also a great place to vent about things! Join today while we have the price set low!
Finding your way
Regardless of rather, you do a keto diet or not, it is important to find what works for you when it comes to health! I encourage you to view my 7 Stepping Stones towards Wellness or Rebecca's 12 Steps towards achieving Superior Health and start today! Another great way to begin is by joining our Healthologist Community!
An important thing to always remember is that you manifest your own destiny! You can be encouraged all day long, but it is up to you to take the initiative to change your life! Remember, things do not happen overnight, and give yourself time! You got this!
If you want to sign up for our Healthologist community, please go to https://holisticketogoddess.com/product/healthologist-membership/
You can find more information from Rebecca at www.thatorganicmom.com. You can also visit my blog at www.holisticketogoddess.com.
Do not forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more great information on keto and energetic balance!
Have you been struggling with finding the perfect diet and not sure if keto is for you? Do you struggle with insomnia? In this interview, I brought in health blogger, Rebecca Huff to give us some great tips on healthy living! She is a writer with over 25 years of experience and the owner of several blogs! If you visit her blog, thatorganicmom.com, she has 12 steps toward superior health, which she feels are pivotal in improving your health and well-being.
In our discussion, we go through several of her steps! I get the lowdown on her thoughts about different diets for different bodies and why she emphasizes sleep so much on thatorganicmom.com! We also talk about waste reduction in the environment and her passion behind creating her blog, Wastefreetennessee. Lastly, we get the low down on her new blog, Naturally Rebecca, and her thoughts about the"nifty fifties".
More information about Rebecca
Rebecca is an advocate for clean eating and choosing organic when possible. Her motto is there is no moderate amount of a toxic substance, although she encourages others to baby-step their way to better health with her collection of recipes, remedies, longevity strategies, and articles about getting better sleep. Her goal and message are to inspire others to implement healthy habits for more energy, vitality, and a positive outlook on life. She co-founded a community, with the intent to assist one another with the belief that your input is extraordinarily important since none of us have it all figured out. Learning from one another, we can navigate the world we live in!
Healthologist Community
That community that she co-founded, happens to be our Healthologist Community! At the end of the interview, we talk about this group. Are you looking for an online community where you don't have to worry about suppression from social media? If you are, then you may want to consider joining our Healthologist Community!
For only $29.00 per year, you can join a community of people that are struggling with other health or emotional issues. In Healthologist, feel free to talk about innovative health research or post articles, without worrying about being suspended. It is also a great place to vent about things! Join today while we have the price set low!
Finding your way
Regardless of rather, you do a keto diet or not, it is important to find what works for you when it comes to health! I encourage you to view my 7 Stepping Stones towards Wellness or Rebecca's 12 Steps towards achieving Superior Health and start today! Another great way to begin is by joining our Healthologist Community!
An important thing to always remember is that you manifest your own destiny! You can be encouraged all day long, but it is up to you to take the initiative to change your life! Remember, things do not happen overnight, and give yourself time! You got this!
If you want to sign up for our Healthologist community, please go to https://holisticketogoddess.com/product/healthologist-membership/
You can find more information from Rebecca at www.thatorganicmom.com. You can also visit my blog at www.holisticketogoddess.com.
Do not forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more great information on keto and energetic balance!
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