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МИР УЖЕ ОБРЕЧЕН... Нам нужно успеть вырвать Русь из антихристовых когтей. Алексей Добычин.
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941 views • May 26, 2021
Дорогие во Христе братья и сестры! Все прогнозы и предупреждения, которые звучали в видео с Алексеем Добычиным год назад - произошли и происходят в точности. Прошел год и мы публикуем его новое видео с рассуждениями и его мнением о пути спасения Руси и Русского народа. Слава Богу за все! Аминь.
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