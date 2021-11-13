Rap Battle -83R (HipHop) ~Mathew May ~

Rap Battle



Today’s match: alphabetical soup vs the people.



Yeah turn that beat up, there it is that’s cool- I’m the man I’m alphabetical soup, I’m part of a powerful group and we don’t even stoop to the level of peasants and your group we hide our sins in plain sight so go ahead all you can even do is pointlessly snoop. We got airplanes satellites and we even got the troops.

What are you gonna do? The people..



Listen mister Were not the one to get twisted and talk mission impossible We don’t know how to talk trash just make art We see you talk fast that’s nice We tend to do most of our shopping at wal mart, we wanna go to work advance our career and at the end of the day have a beer- We don’t care we’d rather die than argue with you or see who can pee further than who We just wanna live and live We don’t see what that’s got to do with you?



Son I’m the CIA – FBI –NRO –NSA ,to your God you better pray–DOD – DHS – DEA – DOE -yeah they all with me, and that’s the key that’s not even half my army as the snitches work for free, push me far and you will see I’ve given myself ultimate control so take a knee in front of me I’m your modern Pharisee.



Whoa whoa that’s like an elbow to the kitchen chair when your headed to the cookie jar to sneak a cookie when moms not even there but somehow you know she’s looking it’s called a funny bone but it isn’t a funny tone don’t threaten me with those three letter words We don’t even like four letter words they feel funny to us hunny.



I get the funny feeling you aren’t kneeling to my willing i need you to get down on the ground face down I just want your land family and checking accounts I won’t hurt you for now I need you to produce like milk cartons need -fat cows.

I’m giving you hand outs and even though Rand Paul doubts it I’m blessing you with a new church based on that gain of function research.

That’s it I’m putting my foot down there’s only one crown We bow to and it isn’t Corona We give our pledge to the USA and our soul to the Father Yahweh you can take your cancel culture worship and your Saint Fauci and go to hell we don’t wanna push decent people so far they get angry because you won’t like The People when they get grouchy.

Uh, well when all is said and done come and get some son because I’m alphabetical soup.

We The people are gonna see you soon.