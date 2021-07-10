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Dr. David Martin w/ Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: "This, My Friends, Is the Definition of Criminal Conspiracy…This Is Not a Theory. This Is Evidence."
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493 views • July 10, 2021
This video is an excerpt from the Corona Ausschuss -- Corona Investigative Committee -- Session 60.
Link to partial transcript and pdf document for download: https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-david-martin-w-dr-reiner-fuellmich-this-my-friends-is-the-definition-of-criminal-conspiracythis-is-not-a-theory-this-is-evidence/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cHEF6ZeJU9ZlhXANwAUhQ
Main website for Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Corona Investigative Committee at Telegram: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Share anonymous information with the Corona Investigative Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Link to partial transcript and pdf document for download: https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-david-martin-w-dr-reiner-fuellmich-this-my-friends-is-the-definition-of-criminal-conspiracythis-is-not-a-theory-this-is-evidence/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cHEF6ZeJU9ZlhXANwAUhQ
Main website for Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Corona Investigative Committee at Telegram: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Share anonymous information with the Corona Investigative Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
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