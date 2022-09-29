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DR. RIMA LAIBOW – WHO PLANS TO VACCINATE EVERYONE WITH 500 NEW VACCINES BY 2030 (mirrored)
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H0aB9S7VOe3V/

Dr. Mike Yeadon is a former Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer turned Whistleblower.


He has been exposing big Pharma lies in alternative media for months, mot recently revealing findings correlating to CDC Whistleblowers on batches released on purpose by big Pharma; some to maim, and others with the intent to kill global citizens. He has also been assisting with what is known to many in the public as Nuremberg 2.0.


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


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https://www.zeeemedia.com


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https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en


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Original video: https://rumble.com/vtom4k-dr.-mike-yeadon-ex-pfizer-chief-scientific-officer-exposes-deadly-vax-lots-.html


Dr. Rima Laibow – WHO Plans to Vaccinate Everyone with 500 New Vaccines by 2030

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climate changevaccinecontrolgenocidewhodepopulationbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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