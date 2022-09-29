DR. RIMA LAIBOW – WHO PLANS TO VACCINATE EVERYONE WITH 500 NEW VACCINES BY 2030 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters at:-

Dr. Mike Yeadon is a former Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer turned Whistleblower.





He has been exposing big Pharma lies in alternative media for months, mot recently revealing findings correlating to CDC Whistleblowers on batches released on purpose by big Pharma; some to maim, and others with the intent to kill global citizens. He has also been assisting with what is known to many in the public as Nuremberg 2.0.





Original video: https://rumble.com/vtom4k-dr.-mike-yeadon-ex-pfizer-chief-scientific-officer-exposes-deadly-vax-lots-.html





