Making Change Easy | Live By Heart Today #42

LBHT #42 - Peter Lucas joins Dawn and Wendy for a heart to heart about our living agreements. Peter Lucas is the Founder of Full Spectrum Performance and a personal trainer who specializes in wellness and fitness development. www.FSPerformance.com



We'll swap insights about the stories we tell ourselves and how it important it is to really recognize that we only experience newfound understandings and perspectives when we end the old cycles and exert courage, faith and trust with some playfulness to really dive into the unknown.



We'll also share tools on how we can make changes smoother when we open up to new and different avenues of growth and exploration of our own self mastery by seeing through the eyes of God and turning inward to gain a broader perspective which of is the goal when we live by heart.



Join us as we have an organic heart to heart about the mind, body and soul connection. Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.



This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.



Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.