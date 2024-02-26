They’re Putting Vaccines in Lettuce Now — WTF!!!!
Umm… Nobody sees a Problem with them Adding VACCINES into Lettuce and Tomatoes Now?
WTF!
Bill HB1894 Vaccine Safety in Lettuce and Tomatoes
Tennessee state lawmaker said during a recent legislative session that various companies and medical entities are capable of injecting vaccines into lettuce, tomatoes and tobacco.
Republican state Representative Scott Cepicky said during a House Health Committee hearing on Wednesday that the public should be wary of vaccines being INTENTIONALLY put into foods commonly found at grocery stores.
