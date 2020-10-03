HEMP: Mother Earth and Humanity’s Best Chance for Survival **

** The Trump administration needs to promote Hemp as a viable means of improving economic growth while being environmentally safe.

** Go Green with HEMP - (However, no mention of going green with Hemp from the New Green Deal Globalist Democrat proponents.)

** Hempseed: Humanity’s best single food source.

** Emperor of Hemp - Director Jeff Jones's lens offers a revealing look at the "Prophet of Pot," Jack Herer, a cult folk hero who's dedicated his life to battling marijuana and hemp prohibition. A tireless environmentalist and champion for the legalization of cannabis, Herer traces the history of a plant prized for its myriad benefits -- and exposes the political and business interests that have pushed "reefer madness" propaganda to criminalize hemp use.



** Make the most of the hempseed... sow it everywhere – George Washington, 1794

** Potheads ought to be taken out and shot. – Daryl Gates. LAPD Chief-1998

** We will not permit American farmers to grow hemp. – Gen. Barry McHaffrey, U.S. Drug Czar, 1999

** Current research indicates that marijuana may actually protect brain cells. – National Inst. of Mental Health. 1998

** Hemp seeds were produced for oil for cooking, lubrication, fuel etc.. The seed is a Cholesterol lowering source of full protein. Leaves and flowers are also edible.

** Cannabis has important medical value for easing pain, relieving stress and treating illnesses.

** Punishment for using a drug should not be more harmful to an individual that the drug itself. – President Jimmy Carter, 1978

** Marijuana is an effective medical treatment and is neither an addictive nor gateway drug. – Inst. of Medicine Study, 1999

** Since 1937, about half the world’s forests have been cut down to make paper... If hemp had not been outlawed, most would still be standing, oxygenating the planet. - Orange County Register, 1988



** Number of American deaths per year that result directly or primarily from the following selected causes nationwide, according to World Almanacs, Life Insurance Actuarial (death) Rates, and the last 20 years of U.S. Surgeon Generals' reports as of 1998:

TOBACCO 340,000 to 450,000

ALCOHOL (Not including 50% of all highway deaths and

65% of all murders) 150,000+

ASPIRIN (Including deliberate overdose) 180 to 1,000+

CAFFEINE (From stress, ulcers, and triggering irregular heartbeats, etc.)

1,000 to 10,000

"LEGAL" DRUG OVERDOSE (Deliberate or accidental)

from legal, prescribed or patent medicines and/or mixing

with alcohol - e.g. Valium/alcohol 14,000 to 27,000

ILLICIT DRUG OVERDOSE (Deliberate or accidental)

from all illegal drugs. 3,800 to 5,200

MARIJUANA 0