Duet for horn and trombone, Op. 288 by Richard O. Burdick

This is the first work written specifically for our CD55 duets with horn CD release.
The timing on the video:
00:00 title page
00:04 I. Calm
02:34 II. Largo
04:44 III. Lightly
