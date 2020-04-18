2020 Virus 27 | Ep.21 | How Accurate is Neil Ferguson's work? | Adrian

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth #NeilFerguson #ImperialCollegeLondonIn this episode will be taking a look at an article in the Spectator. For years Neil Ferguson appears to be the go to individual for modelling and planning in the event of so-called health crisis. This article raises six questions that point to ongoing GROSS inaccuracies in the predictive modelling. His advice is being used to support the decisions being imposed on the freedom of the UK people. I recall his work (Imperial College) was also used as the basis for the response in the USA?. Why is it then that time and again his information is the trusted resource? Applying the principle of Qui Bono I'll leave that question for you to ponder.The SpectatorSix questions that Niall Ferguson should be asked. Article by Steerpike 16 April 2020:The Corbett Report:As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: