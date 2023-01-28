Create New Account
And We Know 1.27.2023 The EXPOSURE of PHARMA is worldwide, FRAUD, Deception, Stay in the WORD! PRAY!
68 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
LT of And We Know


January 27, 2023


Each day brings us closer to the reality that most don’t want to believe… the JABS are taking lives and its al being hidden. This video will be heavy with explanations on why TRUMP seemed to support the JAB… how medical folks are seeing it play out in their lives… and more on intel drops surrounding it all.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27dbf6-1.27.23-the-exposure-of-pharma-is-worldwide-fraud-deception-stay-in-the-wor.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticscover-updeceptionpresidentvaccinechristianintelpharmafraudworldwideexposureprayq dropsjabthe wordshotinoculationinjectionmedical workersltand we knowexposing evildied suddenly

