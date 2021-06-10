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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Understanding Pope Francis, The Jesuit Agenda - What's Up Prof 67
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168 views • June 10, 2021
In Episode 67 we discuss the agenda of the Roman Catholic Church and the papacy. Is pope Francis in conflict with this Agenda? We take a look at pope Francis' roots, and what it means to be a Jesuit, and thereby the first Jesuit pope.
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#Jesuit, PopeFrancis, #SpiritualExercises
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
#Jesuit, PopeFrancis, #SpiritualExercises
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