Denmark Halts COVID Vaccination of Low-Risk Individuals Under 50

09/14/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: The government of Denmark has recently announced that it is discontinuing the vaccine against the COVID for people under the age of 50. This move has validated that the vaccine is not safe and that it is inappropriate to continue promoting it
