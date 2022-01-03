Why the Bodybuilding Mentality Can Sometime Lead to Active Couch Potato Syndrome

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Being a Gym-Rat and Bodybuilder can be extremely healthy and useful if kept within a certain framework but I'm still dealing with remnants of re-framing exercise and reclaiming metabolic health.
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