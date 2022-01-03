BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why the Bodybuilding Mentality Can Sometime Lead to Active Couch Potato Syndrome
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
92 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • January 03, 2022
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Free Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3ktdXXh
▶️21 Day Reset: https://bit.ly/3nOr6fB
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Training/Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
▶️All media: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#bodybuilding #mindset #fundamentalhealth

Being a Gym-Rat and Bodybuilder can be extremely healthy and useful if kept within a certain framework but I'm still dealing with remnants of re-framing exercise and reclaiming metabolic health.

__________________________________________

▶️Free 20-30 Minute Remote Goal Setting:
https://bit.ly/3ktdXXh

__________________________________________

▶️Work with me:
https://cultivated-change.com/coaching
https://cultivated-change.com/training

____________________________________

▶️Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
Primal Curriculum Info: https://bit.ly/3x4qPr4
Primal BluePrint: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA

___________________________________

▶️PRIMAL GOODIES (10% OFF!!)

USE CODE CULTIVATEDCHANGE FOR 10% AT CHECKOUT
-Primal Kitchen (Sauces, Oils, Proteins): https://bit.ly/309IvpP
-Primal Blueprint (Supplements, Guides): https://bit.ly/3ajTgrt
-Sustainably Sources Omega 3s: https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3
-Sunshine in a Bottle: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb

▶️Primal Blue Print Keto Reset (No Coach)
Complete Guides and Kitchen Kit: https://bit.ly/3DqI4Wi

With Coach: https://cultivated-change.com/coaching ;)

_______________________________________________________

▶️Creds:
PHC-L2
NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY

___________________________________

▶️Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
OR https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange
Keywords
metabolismchangelifestylebodybuildingbehaviorgoalshabitimplementationactive couch potato syndrome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
When Stress Takes a Toll: 2 TCM Strategies to Build Resilience

When Stress Takes a Toll: 2 TCM Strategies to Build Resilience

Belle Carter
Report: Studies Link Fish Consumption to Multiple Health Benefits

Report: Studies Link Fish Consumption to Multiple Health Benefits

Coco Somers
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
Fiber powerhouses: Why broccoli isn&#8217;t the only vegetable worth celebrating

Fiber powerhouses: Why broccoli isn’t the only vegetable worth celebrating

Willow Tohi
The great turnaround: How healthy habits are reversing the teen mental health crisis

The great turnaround: How healthy habits are reversing the teen mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy