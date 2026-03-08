Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML) Instead of trying to deposit millions in "dirty" cash, the Cartel uses that cash to buy massive quantities of legitimate-looking goods—or in this case, "consolidated" stolen inventory (tools, auto parts, scrap metals).

An aggressive industrial rap rock track kicks off at 95 BPM with distorted electric guitars, pounding syncopated drums, and a heavy, distorted bassline weaving through sharp, metallic percussion in a wide stereo field, Gritty male vocals, heavily saturated and compressed, deliver rhythmically intense verses in a fusion of hip-hop flow and rock grit, Each chorus erupts with layered harmonies and overdriven riffs, maintaining relentless, rebellious energy,

The arrangement sticks to a verse-chorus [Intro]

Another fiend just needing cash to score a hit

Another fiend just trying hard to score a hit

Stealing tools and scrap metal, yeah that’s the gritty gist

Stealing tool scrap metal, that’s the gist, that’s the gist



The cartel buys it all up, makes the dirty money clean and swift

The cartel buys it all up, cleans the cash, moving it fast

Trade-based money laundering, criminal economic gift

Trade base money laundering, moving it fast, moving it fast



[Hook]

They buy the stolen goods

Hide the dirty money

Yeah, they hide the dirty money

(Hide the dirty money)



They buy the stolen goods

Hide the dirty money

Yeah, hide the dirty money

(Hide the dirty money)



[Build]

Another fiend just needing cash to score a hit

Another fiend just trying to score a hit

Stealing tools and scrap metal, that’s the gritty gist

Stealing tool scrap metal, that’s the gist, that’s the gist



Cartel buys it all up, makes the dirty money clean and swift

Cleans the cash, trade base money laundering moving it fast

Trade-based money laundering, criminal economic gift

Moving it fast, moving it fast, moving it—



[Drop / Chorus]

They buy the stolen goods

Hide the dirty money

Yeah, they hide the dirty money

(Hide the dirty money)



They buy the stolen goods

Hide the dirty money

Yeah, hide the dirty money

Hide the dirty money

(Hide the dirty money)



They buy the stolen goods

Hide the dirty money

Hide the dirty money

Hide the dirty money

