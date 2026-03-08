© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML) Instead of trying to deposit millions in "dirty" cash, the Cartel uses that cash to buy massive quantities of legitimate-looking goods—or in this case, "consolidated" stolen inventory (tools, auto parts, scrap metals).
An aggressive industrial rap rock track kicks off at 95 BPM with distorted electric guitars, pounding syncopated drums, and a heavy, distorted bassline weaving through sharp, metallic percussion in a wide stereo field, Gritty male vocals, heavily saturated and compressed, deliver rhythmically intense verses in a fusion of hip-hop flow and rock grit, Each chorus erupts with layered harmonies and overdriven riffs, maintaining relentless, rebellious energy,
The arrangement sticks to a
verse-chorus
[Intro]
Another fiend just needing cash to score a hit
Another fiend just trying hard to score a hit
Stealing tools and scrap metal, yeah that’s the gritty gist
Stealing tool scrap metal, that’s the gist, that’s the gist
The cartel buys it all up, makes the dirty money clean and swift
The cartel buys it all up, cleans the cash, moving it fast
Trade-based money laundering, criminal economic gift
Trade base money laundering, moving it fast, moving it fast
[Hook]
They buy the stolen goods
Hide the dirty money
Yeah, they hide the dirty money
(Hide the dirty money)
They buy the stolen goods
Hide the dirty money
Yeah, hide the dirty money
(Hide the dirty money)
[Build]
Another fiend just needing cash to score a hit
Another fiend just trying to score a hit
Stealing tools and scrap metal, that’s the gritty gist
Stealing tool scrap metal, that’s the gist, that’s the gist
Cartel buys it all up, makes the dirty money clean and swift
Cleans the cash, trade base money laundering moving it fast
Trade-based money laundering, criminal economic gift
Moving it fast, moving it fast, moving it—
[Drop / Chorus]
They buy the stolen goods
Hide the dirty money
Yeah, they hide the dirty money
(Hide the dirty money)
They buy the stolen goods
Hide the dirty money
Yeah, hide the dirty money
Hide the dirty money
(Hide the dirty money)
They buy the stolen goods
Hide the dirty money
Hide the dirty money
Hide the dirty money