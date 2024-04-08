Irish MEP Mick Wallace: “The battle today in Gaza and Palestine is the Battle of Humanity" - between Western Colonialism and anti-Colonial Forces

Irish MEP Mick Wallace: “The battle today in Gaza and Palestine is the battle of humanity, and it is an incredibly important battle between Western colonialism and anti-colonial forces. The Palestinian resistance must emerge from this battle victorious.”
