STUDENTS AGAINST MANDATES - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

First published at 23:35 UTC on February 21st, 2023.





The Corbett Report

corbettreport





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-sam/

Leigh Vossen and Sheldon Munroe of Students Against Mandates join us today to discuss their organization, how and why it was formed, and how it is working to lift the mandates and restrictions on students across Canada and to make sure that those mandates are never imposed again.