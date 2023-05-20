Create New Account
Dr Jim Meehan - The True Dangers of Child Vaccination & More
Warriors Rise
Published 16 hours ago

Dr. Jim Meehan a long time Warrior for the protection of Children by stopping mandated vaccinations. Dr. Meehan explains that when more American Children die in the first year than any other developed country, we have to understand we have a National Tragedy, and we must stop it! The science is there! Children aren't just dying from abortions; they are being poisoned and altered through big pharma!

We also talk about What is a MRNA Injection? Is it a Vaccine or a gene altering therapy guised as a vaccine so the companies can't be sued because of the damaged caused by it. Long Haul Covid and Vaccine Adverse Events.

Mindset Health Solutions and Dr. Jim Meehan are ready to stand with you and help you reverse the poisons that have been forced on us! Please Watch and Share.

For Telehealth appointment with Dr. Meehan or check out his products please go to:

www.MeehanMD.com
Use: PROMOCODE: Warriors23
for discounts and to let us know you were watching. Thank you.

Or Call:
918-600-2240

Meehan MD
7134 South Yale Avenue
Suite 430
Tulsa, OK 74136
[email protected]

Places you can find his videos:
Instagram: DocMeehan and MindsetHealthSolutions
Telegram: Meehan MD
Facebook: Jim Meehan MD
and Mindset Health Solutions

Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
YOUTUBE:
JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here)
RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise
Brighteon: Warriors Rise
FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV
107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce
Twitter: @JodiL792
Facebook: Jodi LoDolce
GETTR: @WarriorsRise
TruthSocial:
Jodi LoDolce WarriorsRise.net

dr jim meehanlong haul covidvax injurywarriors4christrisejodi lodolcewarriors risechild vaccine mandatesmeehanmdmindset healthwarriors for chirst risebig pharma hoax

