2023.01.23 Besides money laundering, the Belt and Road Initiatives' most crucial purpose is building military bases. Leaders worldwide participating in it are motivated by money, and the CCP corrupts them. The self-interests of those individuals drive the initiatives at the expense of ordinary people, including the Chinese.

一带一路的作用除了共产党洗钱，最主要的就是军事目的。一带一路相关国家领导人就是为了钱，他就是被人家蓝金黄了，他就干了。所有这个一带一路是个人利益的驱动，付出代价的都是老百姓，包括中国，中国人民。





