FREEDOMOFSPEECH1111 ERNESTO 18 JANUARY 2022.
GP TRIED TO DENY MY SON MEDICAL ATTENTION FOR NOT HAVING A MASK OR A MASK MEDICAL EXEMPTION. WE LIVE IN A LUNATIC ASYLUM. FASCIST DICTATORSHIPS START WHEN FREEDOM OF SPEECH IS SUPPRESSED AND DESTROYED. FREE FLOW OF INFORMATION IS EVERYONES RIGHT. IF THERE IS FREE FLOW OF INFORMATION YOU HAVE THE CHOICE TO MAKE AND HAVE THE KNOWLEDGE TO MAKE AN INFORMED CONSENT AND NOT FALL FOR THE MIND TRAP OF MAKING UNINFORMED CONSENT.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.