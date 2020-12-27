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DISGUSTING RESULTS OF AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN EMPTY GLOUCESTER HOSPITAL - 27 DECEMBER 2020
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123 views • December 27, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QfV2Ds3xnkxg/
Disgusting to find a very large NHS Hospital almost EMPTY. Patients are being denied Cancer Scans, Life Saving Consultations Critical Treatment being Cancelled PEOPLE ARE TURNING TERMINAL WITH CANCER BORIS JOHNSON , MATT HANCOCK. ARE YOU LISTENING IF NOT WHY NOT.
This is an area that has jus gone into 'Tier 3 ' of the governments Lock Down why, why, why,
Lawyers Solicitors, Activist Fund Raisers Please consider the commencement of a Legal Challenge on the EMERGENCY LEGISLATION, this government are relying upon. THE BASIS BEING it is not an emergency.
Please read the following for consideration and there is a link to the US who are already pursuing similar action. https://www.brighteon.com/5c846e4b-3fb8-41ec-ba07-147b8d866494
STOP THIS MEDICAL TYRANNY
http://birthsigns.co.uk/covid/Simon_Dolan.html
"The lockdown and the quarantine rules and most of the other regulations have been made under the public health control of disease act of 1984 which was extensively amended in 2008.
The Government has deliberately.....I must assume deliberately because they have plenty of legal advice. They have used an act which to put it at its lowest its application is profoundly controversial and in my view an act which does not confirm the powers.
Now the oddity is the Government does have power to do what it has done under another act which it has declined to use. The Civil Contingencies Act of 2004.
The civil contingencies act is concerned with emergencies including health related emergencies and it empowers ministers to do anything that could be done by an act of parliament. You cannot get wider words than that.
Why haven't they used it. Now the only reason that I can think of for not using it is that the civil contingencies act has very stringent provisions for parliamentary scrutiny a regulation under the act is only provisionally valid for seven days unless it is approved by parliament. Thereafter, it only has validity for 30 days it has to be renewed after 30 days. Moreover exceptionally there are provisions entitling parliament to amend the regulation which is laid before it or to revoke it at any time".
Lord Sumption, OBE
MIRROR SOURCE: via Facebook Live, 27 December 2020
Stand Up X - Unite for Freedom: https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b
https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b/debbiehicks_gloucestershireroyalhospitalempty_20201227:3
Royal Gloucestershire Hospital investigation by …
Disgusting to find a very large NHS Hospital almost EMPTY. Patients are being denied Cancer Scans, Life Saving Consultations Critical Treatment being Cancelled PEOPLE ARE TURNING TERMINAL WITH CANCER BORIS JOHNSON , MATT HANCOCK. ARE YOU LISTENING IF NOT WHY NOT.
This is an area that has jus gone into 'Tier 3 ' of the governments Lock Down why, why, why,
Lawyers Solicitors, Activist Fund Raisers Please consider the commencement of a Legal Challenge on the EMERGENCY LEGISLATION, this government are relying upon. THE BASIS BEING it is not an emergency.
Please read the following for consideration and there is a link to the US who are already pursuing similar action. https://www.brighteon.com/5c846e4b-3fb8-41ec-ba07-147b8d866494
STOP THIS MEDICAL TYRANNY
http://birthsigns.co.uk/covid/Simon_Dolan.html
"The lockdown and the quarantine rules and most of the other regulations have been made under the public health control of disease act of 1984 which was extensively amended in 2008.
The Government has deliberately.....I must assume deliberately because they have plenty of legal advice. They have used an act which to put it at its lowest its application is profoundly controversial and in my view an act which does not confirm the powers.
Now the oddity is the Government does have power to do what it has done under another act which it has declined to use. The Civil Contingencies Act of 2004.
The civil contingencies act is concerned with emergencies including health related emergencies and it empowers ministers to do anything that could be done by an act of parliament. You cannot get wider words than that.
Why haven't they used it. Now the only reason that I can think of for not using it is that the civil contingencies act has very stringent provisions for parliamentary scrutiny a regulation under the act is only provisionally valid for seven days unless it is approved by parliament. Thereafter, it only has validity for 30 days it has to be renewed after 30 days. Moreover exceptionally there are provisions entitling parliament to amend the regulation which is laid before it or to revoke it at any time".
Lord Sumption, OBE
MIRROR SOURCE: via Facebook Live, 27 December 2020
Stand Up X - Unite for Freedom: https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b
https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b/debbiehicks_gloucestershireroyalhospitalempty_20201227:3
Royal Gloucestershire Hospital investigation by …
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