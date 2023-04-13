Η Μεγάλη εβδομάδα και η κοινοβουλευτική καταπίεση.

Ο Αρχηγός της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Ανδρέας Πετρόπουλος, αναφέρεται στην συνεχή φίμωση του εθνικισμού από το κοινοβούλιο, μία δικτατορία, που εξόφθαλμα τυραννάει το Έθνος.
Τέλος, ομιλεί για τα γεγονότα της Μεγάλης εβδομάδας και τον ρόλο των Ελλήνων στην Ελληνορθόδοξη Πίστη.
