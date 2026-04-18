Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of river boat crews from the "Dnepr" battlegroup operating in the Dnepr estuary.

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Burkina Faso armed forces killed around 100 militants in a combined air and ground operation near Arbinda in the Sahel region.

The operation began with precision airstrikes on militant positions some 20 kilometers northeast of Arbinda, followed by a ground sweep. Around 100 fighters were killed in the assault.