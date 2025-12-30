BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MasterPeace by Human consciousness support
Conversations that Matter
Conversations that Matter
22 hours ago

Please watch and share Link across social media.


A Note From Team HCS Regarding Viktoras Kulvinskas:


Below Is A Message From: Anna Maria, Brian Clement, and the Hippocrates Team @ http://www.hippocrateswellness.org


Attached Is A Video Made With Viktoras' Blessing. He Provided A Filmed Introduction. MasterPeace Was Honored To Be Included In This Video.

---

Dear Friends,


On December 17, 2025, our beloved co-founder of Hippocrates, Viktoras Kulvinskas — the brilliant scientific mind who worked alongside Ann Wigmore — suffered a fatal fall on his beautiful property in Costa Rica.


Today, December 29 at 7:00 AM, he was gently called back by God and the universe, surrounded by loving people. He transitioned without pain, remaining in his beautiful chronic state of acute joy and intellect. ✨✨


This profound, loving, iconic human held the torch of SELF-CARE high in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, leading a global movement into what we now call WELLNESS.


His powerful guides — Survival Into the 21st Century and Love Your Body — continue to inspire countless souls.


As young practitioners, his influence and guidance elevated our passion to an unshakable level and helped shape who we are today.


His short 87 years took him from us far too soon, but we are certain he will enhance heaven. We can already picture him holding conferences for the angels 🙏💫


Please take a moment: close your eyes, contemplate, pray, or meditate for this soaring soul of goodness. His legacy will continue to enlighten the conscious and provoke enlightenment in all who seek it.


“The Well of Knowledge” may feel gone… but his light lives on in us all. ❤️


With love,

Anna Maria, Brian Clement, and the Hippocrates Team


To join the exploding MasterPeace movement and participate in the referral program,There are ABSOLUTELY no obligatory dues, fees or subscriptions with your private membership). go to:

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=182

