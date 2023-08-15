⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (14 August 2023) - ENG Text only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 August 2023)

▫️Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with long-range sea-based precision weapons against the production and storage sites of unmanned boats used by the AFU for terrorist attacks.

▫️The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of strikes by Army Aviation and artillery, as well as courageous actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, 6 enemy attacks and counterattacks have been successfully repelled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Pershotravnyovoye, Sinkovka and Mankovka tracts (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 65 servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 German-manufactured Panzerhaubitze-2000 self-propelled artillery system, 2 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of active and well-coordinated actions by the units of the Yug Group of Forces, with the support of Ground-Attack and Army aviation, 6 AFU attacks have been successfully repelled near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Vodyanoye, Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 150 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, as well as UK-manufactured FH-70 and Msta-B howitzers.

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 53rd Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, 2 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 90 servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 pickup trucks.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by units the Vostok Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, enemy units have been hit close to Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic.)

▫️The enemy losses were up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, and 1 French-manufactured CAESAR self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops, supported by artillery, repelled 2 enemy attacks close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) and also foiled the actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group.

▫️The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 French-manufactured CAESAR self-propelled artillery system, and 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 Spanish-manufactured Alacran self-propelled mortar.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 152 areas.

▫️In addition, 1 S-300 surface-to-air missile system battery has been hit near Zelyonyi Gai (Nikolayev region).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 2 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️In addition, 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yegorovka, Komsomolsky, Volodino (Donetsk People's Republic), Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region), Peremozhnoye, Pologi, Kopani and Ocherevatoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊In total, 458 airplanes, 246 helicopters, 5,736 unmanned aerial vehicles, 430 air defence missile systems, 11,291 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,877 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,225 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.