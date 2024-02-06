Censorship wars, Expansion of Watch Lists, Overreach in Law Enforcement, AI-generated Fake Content

To Join Us Every Saturday go Here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7

Expansion of Watch Lists: The speaker mentions an increase in government watch lists, implying a growing surveillance state.





AI-generated Deep Fake Content: There's a discussion about the emergence of deep fake technology, particularly in creating fake pornography. This is exemplified by a case involving a Canadian high school using AI to create explicit fake photos.





Legal Response to Deep Fakes: Laws are proposed in Canada to address the issue of deep fake content, especially to protect politicians and public figures. The speaker criticizes this move, suggesting it's primarily to safeguard those in power.





Tech Company Actions: Microsoft's plan to disable computers of users sharing "non-mainstream content" online is condemned. The speaker criticizes Microsoft for allegedly infringing on user privacy and controlling user-owned data.





Concerns about Tech Power: There are concerns voiced regarding the power and influence of big tech companies, particularly in moderating online content and potentially swaying political outcomes.





Proposed Regulations on Online Identity: There's a discussion about proposed regulations aiming to verify online identities and end online anonymity, especially concerning child safety. This move is seen as potentially infringing on constitutional rights and raising concerns about increased surveillance.





Resistance to Online Dependency: The speaker expresses skepticism about society's reliance on the internet and suggests that people could potentially live without it.





