X22 REPORT Ep. 2703A - Sometimes The People Must See It To Believe It, Economic Tyranny

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Sometimes The People Must See It To Believe It, Economic Tyranny
Inflation is picking up, the people are now asking questions and want answers. The people need to see economic tyranny, one seen they people will understand. The people are being brought to the economic precipice.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.