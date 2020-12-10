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An ACT(1807)That May Be Invoked*More Unusual Mil^itary Movement*Rus^sian Base In Sudan*Sleep^ers*
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190 views • December 10, 2020
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We Operate On A Donation Basis
1,598 views•Jan 17, 2018
Visions Of The Future* Alien Invasion*US Invaded By China & Russia?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrBOADAlly4&;list=PLucAq-dlhuT7ugXxhBAJuRjJ0s3vUgRjg
https://twitter.com/TnHngsn1/status/1336465320052027393
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
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https://www.history.com/news/insurrection-act-thomas-jefferson-aaron-burr
https://twitter.com/WW_NEWS_/status/1336854783278387200
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ominous-u-s-positioning-naval-vessels-off-east-west-coasts-massive-troop-movements-in-conus
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/10/us-b-52h-bombers-fly-middle-east-mission-deter-iran.html
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1337069740423077888/photo/1
https://southfront.org/the-russians-are-coming-agreement-with-sudan-for-logistics-naval-base-officially-published-online/
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/10/virginia-sailor-pleads-guilty-giving-russian-information.html
https://southfront.org/after-libya-karabakh-turkey-is-preparing-to-ship-its-syrian-proxies-to-kashmir-reports/
We Operate On A Donation Basis
1,598 views•Jan 17, 2018
Visions Of The Future* Alien Invasion*US Invaded By China & Russia?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrBOADAlly4&;list=PLucAq-dlhuT7ugXxhBAJuRjJ0s3vUgRjg
https://twitter.com/TnHngsn1/status/1336465320052027393
Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.history.com/news/insurrection-act-thomas-jefferson-aaron-burr
https://twitter.com/WW_NEWS_/status/1336854783278387200
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ominous-u-s-positioning-naval-vessels-off-east-west-coasts-massive-troop-movements-in-conus
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/10/us-b-52h-bombers-fly-middle-east-mission-deter-iran.html
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1337069740423077888/photo/1
https://southfront.org/the-russians-are-coming-agreement-with-sudan-for-logistics-naval-base-officially-published-online/
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/10/virginia-sailor-pleads-guilty-giving-russian-information.html
https://southfront.org/after-libya-karabakh-turkey-is-preparing-to-ship-its-syrian-proxies-to-kashmir-reports/
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