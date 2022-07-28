The Hunting Of Donald Trump

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Choosing Time For [Bidan]’s DOJ
* Garland is doing Joe’s bidding.
* Open season on his opponents.
* Complicity abounds in DOJ double-standard.
* Joe in April: I want AG to act like prosecutor; Garland has been let off leash.
* From hope and change to malign and target.
* This is all about taking out a potential political opponent.
* The left is defined solely by their attempt to bag DJT.
* It’s beginning to look a lot like Mueller.
* Another round of ‘the walls are closing in’.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 27 July 2022