The Hunting Of Donald Trump

Choosing Time For [Bidan]’s DOJ

* Garland is doing Joe’s bidding.

* Open season on his opponents.

* Complicity abounds in DOJ double-standard.

* Joe in April: I want AG to act like prosecutor; Garland has been let off leash.

* From hope and change to malign and target.

* This is all about taking out a potential political opponent.

* The left is defined solely by their attempt to bag DJT.

* It’s beginning to look a lot like Mueller.

* Another round of ‘the walls are closing in’.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 27 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310086435112

