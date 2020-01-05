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Steve Pieczenik Claims Sandy Hook and Parkland are False Flags
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910 views • January 05, 2020
Opus 44 and 57 - Note: Opus 44 Removed from Pieczenik's YT channel
Dr. Steve Pieczenik Website - http://stevepieczenik.com/
Dr. Steve Pieczenik Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/stevepieczenik/videos
Note: Opus 44 Removed from Pieczenik's YT channel
Dr. Steve Pieczenik Website - http://stevepieczenik.com/
Dr. Steve Pieczenik Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/stevepieczenik/videos
Note: Opus 44 Removed from Pieczenik's YT channel
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