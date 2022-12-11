Neil Oliver: “It’s Remarkable How Many New Ways the Elite Have Concocted for Us to Die"

(Dec 10, 2022) Neil Oliver, "Where we are now is entirely the consequence of politicians competing with one another to see which of them can take the title of world’s most psychopathic hypocrite. We aren’t allowed the energy available from a century of gas beneath our feet here in Britain – because it’s not Green.





"But we’re paying top dollar for 9 billion cubic litres – twice as much as last year’s order – of gas fracked out of the ground in the US. Now we are dependent on Uncle Sam. Say what you like about Sippy Cup Joe Biden but he’s played a blinder there. Well done, the Big Guy."





GBN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LDV5sD5QZc