Video 2 of 2 MAAP Real Coverage for the Board Of Education:

MAAP Real Coverage for the Board Of Education:

September 26, 2022 Regular Board Meeting

09/26/2022 10:00 AM

Executive Tower, 1700 W Washington St

2nd Floor Conference Room

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Arizona State Board of Education

Agenda

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Pursuant to Arizona Revised Statutes (A.R.S.) 38-431.02, notice is hereby given to the members of

the Arizona State Board of Education and to the general public that the Board will hold a meeting,

open to the public, on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

The Monday, September 26, 2022 State Board of Education meeting will be a hybrid-access

meeting. This means that the public has the opportunity to participate in-person or virtually.

Please note the location of the Monday, September 26, 2022 State Board of Education

meeting: 1700 W. Washington St., Executive Tower, 2nd Floor Conference Room, Phoenix, AZ

85007

A copy of the meeting agenda is attached. The Board reserves the right to change the order of

items on the agenda, with the exception of public hearings. One or more members of the

Board may participate telephonically or virtually.

Agenda materials can be reviewed online at http://azsbe.az.gov

Pursuant to A.R.S. §38-431.02 (H), the Board may discuss and take action concerning any matter

listed on the agenda.

Pursuant to A.R.S. 38-431.03 (A) (2), the Board may vote to convene in executive session, which will

not be open to the public, for discussion or consideration of records exempt by law from public

inspection.

Pursuant to A.R.S. §38-431.03 (A) (3), the Board may vote to convene in executive session, which

will not be open to the public, for discussion or consultation for legal advice concerning any item on

this agenda.

Persons with a disability may request a reasonable accommodation such as a sign language

interpreter or narrator by contacting the State Board Office at (602) 542-5057. Requests should

be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation.

The Monday, September 26, 2022 State Board of Education meeting will be a hybrid-access

meeting. Please see below on how to access the meeting and provide public comment on agenda

items, regardless of the chosen access method.

Accessing the State Board of Education Meeting Virtually.

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022

Producer Director George Nemeh



