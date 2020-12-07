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WHO Told Us :"No Evidence To Suggest Wearing Masks Has Any Particular Benefits - Some Evidence Suggest Opposite"
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39 views • December 07, 2020
Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO Exec. Dir. of Health Emergencies Program: "There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any particular benefit. In fact, there's some evidence to suggest the opposite..."
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