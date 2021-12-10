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PT1 Dec 7th Douglas County Colorado School Board Meeting Whether to Drop School Mask Mandates
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PT1 Dec 7th Douglas County Colorado School Board Meeting Whether to Drop School Mask Mandates
DougCoSchools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KucS7NS_KNc
December 7, 2021 Special BOE Meeting
DougCoSchools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KucS7NS_KNc
December 7, 2021 Special BOE Meeting
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