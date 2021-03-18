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The uncanny connection of the Apocalypse and Passover. - What is God's purpose in the Plagues?
Son Of The Light
Son Of The Light
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80 views • March 18, 2021
This video is mirrored from the ONE FOR ISRAEL Ministry YouTube channel which you can visit at https://www.youtube.com/c/ONEFORISRAEL/videos

Most followers of Yeshua have come to know the amazing prophecies of Passover fulfilled in our Messiah's first coming, but did you know that the Passover also speaks of the return of our Messiah and the trials of the End Times? Discover these amazing connections that speak of the future redemption to come most of all discover the purpose of God in the Plagues.

This Passover season is a great time of Gospel opportunity for us in Israel. Pray for us and learn how your can join us to bring the Light of the Gospel to Israel in this season of redemption! https://www.oneforisrael.org/passover/

By: https://www.oneforisrael.org
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oneforIsrael
Keywords
israelyeshuapassoverisrael newsthe apocalypsethe messiah
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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