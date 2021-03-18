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The uncanny connection of the Apocalypse and Passover. - What is God's purpose in the Plagues?
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80 views • March 18, 2021
This video is mirrored from the ONE FOR ISRAEL Ministry YouTube channel which you can visit at https://www.youtube.com/c/ONEFORISRAEL/videos
Most followers of Yeshua have come to know the amazing prophecies of Passover fulfilled in our Messiah's first coming, but did you know that the Passover also speaks of the return of our Messiah and the trials of the End Times? Discover these amazing connections that speak of the future redemption to come most of all discover the purpose of God in the Plagues.
This Passover season is a great time of Gospel opportunity for us in Israel. Pray for us and learn how your can join us to bring the Light of the Gospel to Israel in this season of redemption! https://www.oneforisrael.org/passover/
By: https://www.oneforisrael.org
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oneforIsrael
Most followers of Yeshua have come to know the amazing prophecies of Passover fulfilled in our Messiah's first coming, but did you know that the Passover also speaks of the return of our Messiah and the trials of the End Times? Discover these amazing connections that speak of the future redemption to come most of all discover the purpose of God in the Plagues.
This Passover season is a great time of Gospel opportunity for us in Israel. Pray for us and learn how your can join us to bring the Light of the Gospel to Israel in this season of redemption! https://www.oneforisrael.org/passover/
By: https://www.oneforisrael.org
----
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oneforIsrael
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