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Truth in the age of COVID
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50 views • July 21, 2021
Naturally Inspired Podcast, July 19, 2021

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr. Meryl Nass is joining us. Dr. Nass's resume is impressive to say the least. She has a 40 year career with proficiency in all areas of internal medicine. She has a national reputation in anthrax and is an epidemic and anthrax expert. She has developed protocols for complex disorders like Gulf War Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue, Chemical Sensitivity and more. She has served on numerous advisory committees and has 39 publications listed on her resume and has testified on house committee and sub committees at length about Gulf War Syndrome, Vaccine Safety and more. It would take an hour to list all of Dr. Nass's accomplishments. This introduction does not do her justice. You can find a full list of her work at https://merylnassmd.com/
Please welcome Dr. Meryl Nass to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

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Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.

#MerylNassMD #DrMerylNass #TruthInTheAgeOfCovid #Virus #Pandemic #Covid #Vaccine #Lockdown #Mask #Freedom #Tyranny
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