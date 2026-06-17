AJN Live - Mike Adams, Joins Alex Jones To Warn Of Our Dystopian Future, A Digital Control Grid & Super-Advanced Artificial Consciousness That's Already HERE - 6-16-2026

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WARNING: "The Data Centers Will Be Protected By Automated Terminator Systems, And Any Crowds That Protest The Data Centers Will Be Declared As Terrorists & Taken Out By The Skynet Bots- This Is NOT Science Fiction Anymore!" Scientist & AI Engineer, Mike Adams, Joins Alex Jones To Warn That The Dystopian Future Of A Digital Control Grid & A Super-Advanced Artificial Consciousness Is Already HERE! PLUS, Mike Adams Rallies Americans To Support Trump On The Iran Deal, And He Calls On The President To FIRE Pete Hegseth / The Israel-First Lobbyists & Bring In The America-First Patriots! "Israel Will Do Whatever It Takes To Sabotage Trump's Peace Deal, Including Staging A False Flag On US Soil To Be Blamed On Iran!" THIS IS A POWERFUL MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!